8:30 p.m. — FaceTime with K. We moved out of our apartment in March and both moved in with my parents. After months of quarantine, we hit a rough patch trying to navigate all the changes in our lives, so he drove home to Arkansas to be with his parents for a while. Being physically apart has actually brought us emotionally closer. Right before he left, we had several big arguments and I questioned whether I still liked him. I love him and always will, but I know liking your partner is the only way to sustain a relationship. Being apart gave me the space to miss him and like him again.