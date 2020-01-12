6:50 p.m. — We decide we want to keep hanging out so walk to a Korean place called Insa after seeing too many children hanging out at our first choice, Three's Brewery. C. is trying to explore more Asian foods, so I insist we get tteokbokki (my favorite). We also split fried veggie/kimchi dumplings, steamed pork dumplings, chicharron, and the free banchan that comes with the meals. Throughout the course of the evening I drink two sakes, a red ale from a local brewery (Strong Rope), and two Hitachino Nest White Ales, which I split with C. The more we drink, the more tension between C. and Q. starts to surface. I had no idea their friendship was so rocky. Since they're both a few years younger, I try to use the time when one of them is in the bathroom to listen to their issues and give them some advice. While C. seems to appreciate it, she ends up leaving first after some disagreement about splitting the check with Q.