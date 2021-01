Finding THE look for Valentine's Day in 2021 has its own set of challenges, considering we're mostly sequestered in our homes and unwilling to change out of our sweatsuits . But, we did our festive due diligence anyway and rounded up some timely inspiration that combines comfort with style . Ahead, consider everything from relaxed-and-roomy jumpsuits that exude casual elegance to chunky statement sweaters that are sweetly suited to the occasion and very chic pajamas that will get the party started.