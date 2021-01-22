There’s a lot to love about Valentine’s Day: the chocolates, the rom-coms, the drugstores that look like pink-confetti bombs exploded inside them. But, for a day that’s devoted to celebrating romance, February 14 also comes with some not-so-lovable parts. This can include fraught searches for decent takeout, toiling over the right gift for our new Zoom-based SO, and deciding what the heck we want to wear — even if it's just an outfit for the couch.
Finding THE look for Valentine's Day in 2021 has its own set of challenges, considering we're mostly sequestered in our homes and unwilling to change out of our sweatsuits. But, we did our festive due diligence anyway and rounded up some timely inspiration that combines comfort with style. Ahead, consider everything from relaxed-and-roomy jumpsuits that exude casual elegance to chunky statement sweaters that are sweetly suited to the occasion and very chic pajamas that will get the party started.
