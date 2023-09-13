Here’s What It Takes To Prep For A New College School Year

Summer is officially coming to an end — and for new and returning college students, that means major lifestyle changes are fast approaching. Whether you’ve spent the past few months traveling abroad, or enjoying the comforts of home back in your childhood bedroom, there’s just so much to do before you ship off to campus this fall.
In addition to registering for classes and ordering overpriced textbooks, you’ll need to use your last few weeks of freedom to squeeze in all the appointments that you likely won’t have time for once the new semester kicks off. From haircuts and manicures, to doctor’s visits and gym classes, it can feel impossible to check everything off your to-do list. So, for the sake of commiseration, we asked one current college student to share how she’s getting herself ready to head back to Syracuse University in this episode of Come With Me. And as it turns out, she isn’t exactly…prepared. “School is right around the corner,” she says. “I’m not ready for it, but it’s back.”
Follow along as she documents a final pre-back-to-school day — including hair, nail, and facial appointments, as well as some key hydration courtesy of her handy Brita pitcher. After all, a fresh semester = a fresh start — and it certainly helps to feel (and look) the part.
