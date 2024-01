Stripping the skin can create an “imbalance” in the skin barrier , said Dr. Hextall, the outermost layer of your skin, which keeps “good” things in (think moisture) and “bad” stuff out (like bacteria). If your skin barrier is imbalanced or damaged, it will lose water, which will make it dehydrated, dry, flaky and dull, said Dr. Hextall. I had all of the above, but why was my skin oily, too? “Oil persists as this is the skin’s natural protection against moisture loss,” said Dr. Hextall. “When the skin is dehydrated, it may even stimulate the oil glands to produce oil to compensate.” Dr. Zainab Laftah, consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson, echoes Dr. Hextall. She said that overusing skin exfoliators in particular (including leave-on products and rinse-off cleansers) can initially reduce oil content in the skin barrier, which is great if that’s what you’re trying to achieve. But like Dr. Hextall, she added that continued use of these drying active ingredients can then lead to a “compensatory overproduction” of oil.