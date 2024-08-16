Colorful Eyeliner Is The Coolest Makeup Trend To Try (& It’s Easier Than You Think)

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
When I was in high school, I decided that my beauty signature would be a stripe of sparkly green eyeliner along my upper lash line. Was it messy and uneven? Almost certainly. Did it matter? Not at all.
While I eventually traded my grassy pencil for an inky felt-tip liner (the cat-eye look had me in a chokehold from 2012 to 2017), I found my way back to colorful liners — and dare I say, they’re back and better than ever, thanks to a slew of new launches that made a splash this summer. “I’ve always been drawn to the transformative power of eyeliner. I love that it instantly intensifies my eyes,” says Sheena Zadeh, founder of Kosas, whose newest gel eyeliner comes in fun shades like soft lilac and deep aqua. “Eyes are my favorite feature because of their power to reveal so much. I love that eyeliner can elongate, shape, and exaggerate the beauty of the eye.”
And while playing with color can seem intimidating, eyeliner is a fun way to add an artistic element to your look without having bright eyeshadow from the lid to brow bone. “Start simple, using one solid color as a pop of liner,” recommends makeup artist and KJH.brand founder Katie Jane Hughes. “It could be a color you like to wear [in fashion] or even sparkly brown, just to get yourself comfortable before trying something more graphic and creative.” (If you’re trying this look on monolids, Hughes recommends powdering lids first to avoid transfer, and keeping eyes slightly open as you work, so you can have a better idea of where the product will end up.)
What’s more, vibrant eyeliner is a seasonless trend that can be adapted for any occasion, any time of year. I personally love wearing aquamarine during the summer, but switch to moody eggplant during the fall, then something sparkly and festive for the holidays. “Something as simple as a colored smudged wing or even just lining the inner waterline with a color adds a little something fun that’s not too dramatic for everyday wear,” Zadeh says. The sky (and eyelid real estate) is the limit.
Below, take a look at some of our go-to colorful eyeliners — including old and new favorites — that we’re wearing on repeat.
“It was incredibly important to me that we were able to develop a clean eyeliner formula that delivered the highest performance,” says Kosas founder Zadeh, whose latest innovation is ophthalmologist-tested and free of coal tar, mineral oil, parabens, formaldehyde, among other no-no ingredients. “[Soulgazer] is uniquely powered by hyaluronic acid for the smoothest glide and has a really rich color payoff. It has quick playtime and blendability — and then once it dries down, it doesn’t budge at all.”
Want your eyes to sparkle with the same light that radiates from Ariana Grande — I mean, Glinda’s magic wand? Try R.E.M. Beauty’s new liquid liners, which come in cosmic shades like glittery silver, inky blue, and optic white. Plus, the teeny-tiny felt tip allows for maximum precision.
Urban Decay’s iconic liners have stood the test of time for good reason: Not only are they creamy and opaque in a single swipe, but they also come in a rainbow of core and limited-edition colors to keep things fresh.
Out of all the weird, wonderful products to come from Halsey’s makeup brand, About-Face, this humble eyeliner is among my most-used. The micro tip is perfect for making the most detailed strokes, allowing your eyes to become a canvas for some serious liner art.
Now you see it, now it’s…chrome? ColourPop’s gorgeous gel pencils glide on like a buttery, ultra-pigmented crayon, but shift color depending on the angle and lighting — or could it be makeup magic?
Kulfi’s kajal liners are inspired by sumptuous, jewel-toned saris, and are unlike anything else we’ve seen. Orange-y tan, fruity plum, and luminous cobalt may seem unconventional, but trust us — they’re bound to have everyone asking you for what shade you’re wearing.
