The Colors That Suit You Are Set For Life — & Here’s How I Found Mine

In a world where the news cycle can induce very real feelings of daily dread, it's understandable that we might want to eliminate any extra catastrophizing from our day. Do we all want to know if apple green suits us more than sage? Yes. But we also want to be cocooned in the comfort of knowing a basic set of rules for the everyday routine of getting dressed. When everything feels more uncertain than the day before, knowing what to wear when you get up in the morning is a small but tangible victory, something that Fleabag knew all too well.