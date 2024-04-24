Colombian Singer Elsa y Elmar’s “Spiritual Pop” Welcomes Our Multitudes

Speaking to Refinery29 Somos over video call from Mexico City, where Elsa has lived since 2018, the singer-songwriter has her dark, shiny hair tied back. She wears an oversized T-shirt, in a casual but put-together look that only a cool girl would wear. She overflows with charm as she answers each question. Originally from Bucaramanga, Colombia, Elsa, who was “that weird girl who [was] obsessed with music from an early age,” doesn’t think of pop stardom like many pop stars do. At the beginning of her career, a Colombian music producer said she was pretty and could probably make it if she sang the commercial songs he had lined up. Elsa turned it down — she wanted to sing the music she wrote herself and feared that signing her talents over to a big producer would compromise the work she wanted to do. Her parents — her mom, an electrical engineer, and her dad, a contractor — didn’t know how to help young Elsa build an autonomous music career.