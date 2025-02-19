11 Colombian Fashion Brands That’ll Elevate Your Wardrobe

As an obsessive Colombian fashion girlie, I’ve been closely watching the rise of Colombian designers, brands, and sartorial artists over the years. Medellín and Bogotá — our two most iconic cities — are hubs of subversive streetstyle inspired by a youth culture with a deep appreciation for tradition. Meanwhile, Colombia’s coastal cities inspire resort wear that reflects the country's incredibly diverse natural landscapes, while romantic, frill-filled brands take cues from a rich literary heritage.
It's beautiful to see Colombian fashion as a world that constantly strives to uplift — its fellow creatives, the planet, and the artisans who bring these visions to life. Colombia is quickly becoming a dominant force of fashion in South America, and these are just a few of the brands that have been on my radar that you should be watching, too.