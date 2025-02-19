ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Mercado

11 Colombian Fashion Brands That’ll Elevate Your Wardrobe

Natasha López
Last Updated February 19, 2025, 7:16 PM
As an obsessive Colombian fashion girlie, I’ve been closely watching the rise of Colombian designers, brands, and sartorial artists over the years. Medellín and Bogotá — our two most iconic cities — are hubs of subversive streetstyle inspired by a youth culture with a deep appreciation for tradition. Meanwhile, Colombia’s coastal cities inspire resort wear that reflects the country's incredibly diverse natural landscapes, while romantic, frill-filled brands take cues from a rich literary heritage. 
It's beautiful to see Colombian fashion as a world that constantly strives to uplift — its fellow creatives, the planet, and the artisans who bring these visions to life. Colombia is quickly becoming a dominant force of fashion in South America, and these are just a few of the brands that have been on my radar that you should be watching, too.
