Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I have known I was going to attend college since I first learned what it was — I love learning and my parents both hold graduate degrees, so college was the logical next step for me after high school. I attend a public, in-state university and my parents pay for the bulk of it through the college savings accounts and 529 plans they set up for my brother and me when we were young. I contribute $1,100/year.