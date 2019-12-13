Useful Gadgets All College Students Should Add To Their Holiday Wish Lists

College students, this one is all about you. We're getting down to the wire of holiday season, and if you're lucky enough to have generous family and friends around you, they're probably wondering what gifts you want this year. Maybe they've asked you and you could only shrug. Or maybe they haven't asked, and you are seriously worried that you're about to receive something well-meaning and totally, completely wrong for you.
This is the very definition of first-world problems. But we're still here to help. The thing is, there's a lot of waste in our consumerist society, and we don't want to add to that by giving and receiving unwanted holiday gifts. Someone should go and do some environmental impact study on all the ugly sweaters, useless wall calendars, and sappy inspirational books exchanged at this time every year. That's probably enough packaging to let us use plastic straws again.
So, in a way, coming up with a concise wish list full of gadgets that will improve your life (and your studies) at various price points is very responsible behavior. What we've gathered here are some practical things, and some delightfully indulgent ones, that can enhance your everyday college experience. And if no one happens to pick these up for you after all those hints you're about to drop, you can go out and get them for yourself instead. Isn't that what being an adult is all about?
