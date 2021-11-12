Never Feel Cold Again With This Capsule Of Winter Fashion Essentials

There are few things fashion editors are more obsessed with than demoing how five articles of clothing can result in something like 93 permutations. And while some ideas can be a stretch (cuff your pant leg, and it’s a whole new outfit!), there’s something to be said about the ingenuity and versatility that come tethered to the concept of capsule dressing. In the end, it’s a way of approaching fashion with intention — really examining which garments you need, whittling down your wardrobe to just the essentials, and thus, reducing excess and waste.
And that brings us to the point of this story: a winter version of a capsule closet, brought to you by Cuddl Duds. We identified the 10 core items that should serve as the foundation of all your cold-weather outfits: leggings spun from the softest waffle knit thermal fabric (brushed on both sides for maximum warmth), a super-soft and stretchy ribbed henley, a fleece-lined vest for an extra layer of insulation, and more. Wear them separately, wear them all together at once — there are infinite possibilities here. Click through to shop what is bound to be your go-to basics from here on out.