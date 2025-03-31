Refinery29 is launching our first-ever Code & Create Fellowship in partnership with Computer Science is Everything! We’re looking for current high school students (must be at least 18 years old) inspired by technology, and who connect computer science to their passions, to join Refinery29 as a guest editor this year. Maybe you have written code to create interactive birthday invitations that wow your friends, or you’ve designed and launched a website using your programming skills to sell your secondhand fashion finds. Using the form below, tell us about how you use computer science alongside a fun passion or hobby, and we’ll pick two winners to work directly with our team of global editors to have an article published on Refinery29!

Must be at least 18 years of age and a current high school student living in the United States to apply.