"Thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me.” That’s what 20-year-old tennis sensation Coco Gauff said after she won the 2023 US Open. Now her message to her haters has returned in truly memorable fashion: as the basis for her first-ever fashion collaboration, a limited-edition line with American Eagle.
For the Coco Gauff x AE capsule, available now (just in time for 2024’s US Open), the Grand Slam champ looked to her everyday style for inspiration. The star of the co-designed six-piece line is a grungy oversized denim jacket with Gauff’s instantly iconic quote printed on the back. The drop also includes a denim corset top, a matching cargo mini skirt, high-waisted ripped jeans, and knit tank tops.
This isn’t Gauff’s first experience with AE. The athlete has said she grew up wearing the brand, and even fronted the launch of its fall campaign when it debuted last month, highlighting some of her favorite AE pieces, like the Classic Blazer and Stovepipe Jeans, alongside football player Trevor Lawrence and actors Kristine Froseth and Nikki Rodriguez.