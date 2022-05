The most recent aesthetic trend spawned by the TikTok monster is hereby known as Coastal Grandma. A nod to the leading ladies of Nancy Meyers' movies — most notably, Diane Keaton and Meryl Streep — this movement centers on a style that can best be described as casually wealthy. While the white cotton turtlenecks, loosely tailored button-downs, breezy linen pants, and sumptuous cashmere wraps worn by plucky women with money are all compelling in their own right, there's another component to the lauded Coastal Grandma aesthetic that warrants acknowledgment: the decor. Because, after all, what's an escapist Nancy Meyers movie without a home that looks breezy and laid-back but has really been decorated within an inch of its life.If you've yet to spend an evening eyeing the sprawling properties featured in such summer blockbusters as Something's Gotta Give or It's Complicated, then let me paint a picture of the interiors: It's an airy Hampton's mansion by the sea or a California countryside chateau. The color palette is all creams and blues, the textures are wicker and wood. Entryway tables are dotted with hurricane glasses full of seashells and Italian vases housing pussy willow branches. A French-style market tote sits on the counter, overflowing with fresh farm vegetables. There are relaxed linen napkins arranged on the table and a ticking-stripe patterned mat covering the kitchen floor. It's unmistakenly affluent — but in the warmest of ways.While we might never possess the finances of a Nancy Meyers main character capable of owning such a lavish residence, we can still imitate the essential vibes of one even without a kitchen island the size of a small car. After rewatching the aforementioned flicks and studying their hallowed interiors, I spent the remainder of my weekend in pursuit of all the under-$100 Amazon decor that would adequately achieve the elusive, effortless Coastal Grandma aesthetic. Read on to shop my ensuing haul of cable-knit throws, farmer's market totes, and scallop lampshades that will beckon your studio-apartment visitors to stay for the weekend — which may or may not include rambling walks, flower arranging, romantic old-timey movies, croque monsieurs for dinner, and freshly baked blueberry muffins at sunrise.