When you first open the bag, there's a longer strap inside, which you can attach to the bag, enabling you to wear it as a crossbody as well as a shoulder bag. Also, as an avowed organizer, I appreciated the two compartments inside the bag and the thin zippered pocket separating the them. Realistically, I don't know if I would use the pocket in between, but it's nice to have some sort of divider. I also carry only my necessities when I go out, and this bag is the perfect size for those with similarly minimalist packing styles. Overall, it's an adorable-looking bag to have in your collection and I can see why the TikTok queens and kings are obsessed with it. The only issue I had with it? After trying the cream hue, now I want one in every shade.