White Handbags Are Trending: How To Style Coach’s Jonie Bag

No need to wait until Memorial Day: White purses are trending this season and will only continue their takeover this summer. But while spring handbag trends have been marked by more oversized totes and satchels — practical for long days that take you from the office to the gym — summer will see the return of mini bags, more suitable for vacations and outdoor spritz evening dates. Best of all: You don’t have to wait until the official kickoff to warm weather to get started thanks to the new Coach Jonie Bag. The half-moon-shaped — which, in addition to the milky “chalk” colorway, is available in summer-appropriate pastels like pink, purple, and pistachio, as well as an evening black — comes in a size that’s just big enough to fit your essentials but not take up too much room in your carry-on.
Crafted from buttery soft leather that holds shape without being too stiff, the Jonie can be worn hand-held or as a crossbody bag with the attachment of the strap. The brass clasp closure also adds an unexpected touch to the otherwise-traditional curved silhouette. Landing at $250, the versatile bag will pass the cost-per-wear test as a result of the many ways you can use it to style any summer look.
Ahead, how to wear Coach’s Jonie bag with whatever you may have in your suitcase or warm-weather roster.
How to style a white bag with brights
Use the white accessory to ground your summer brights. To balance out the pink-on-pink-on-pink look (we are taking the Barbie-core aesthetic into 2024), take advantage of the strap that the Jonie comes with and break up the dopamine colors with a crossbody that, bonus, keeps you hands-free.
How to style a white bag for the evening
When traveling, bring a small bag that can double as a spacious clutch for the evening. While you can always tuck the straps inside a crossbody bag, Jonie’s strap comes off entirely, making it a true clutch. Meanwhile, the bright white adds an interest to an all-black look.
How to style a white bag with a monochrome look
Embrace the monochrome trend with an all-white look that’s always in for summer. Opt for gauzy and silky fabrics that add softness, as well as textures like tweed and boucle, to prevent the outfit from looking too stark white (read: clinical).