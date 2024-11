Why Everyone’s Obsessed With Coach’s Viral Brooklyn Bag

The mini trend kicked off an arms race between luxury brands to see who could make their staple bags the smallest. ( Chanel sold a trunk of four shrunken-down bags in 2020 , and the Hermès mini Kelly is a must-have for any TikTok influencer worth their weight in Epsom leather.) But the laws of fashion dictate that the pendulum must eventually swing in the other direction, making it a matter of time before someone broke from the pack and returned to the kinds of bags you can cram your whole life into — a “ ludicrously capacious bag ,” to borrow a phrase coined by Succession ’s Tom Wambsgans. In many ways, it’s no surprise that that brave brand chartering this new course in handbag size would be Coach, helmed by Stuart Vevers.