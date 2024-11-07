Why Everyone’s Obsessed With Coach’s Viral Brooklyn Bag

The Brooklyn is different from the back-breaking styles you might remember from the aughts: Unlike those totes, which were packed to the gills with decorative flourishes and heavily adorned handles, it’s composed of just a few pieces of leather, making it feather-light when empty. It’s sleek and simplified: a hint of boho, but still structured enough to feel fresh. Best of all? It’s comfortable, thanks to the wide shoulder strap, and fits a ton. “It’s kind of wild — I forgot how useful it is to have a bag that carries more than a mini wallet and my keys,” Kerr says. In other words, the Brooklyn is a bag that stands out from the pack.