30 Years Later, Clueless Fashion Is “Still Totally” Iconic: Revisiting The Looks With Its Costume Designer

Pulling together thousands of costumes — 63 of them belonging to Cher (Silverstone) alone — on a $200k budget was no small task, according to May: “[We had to find] every headpiece, every backpack, every pair of sunglasses, every piece of jewelry seen. I don't even know how I did it, seriously, but we just went for it.” She emphasizes that the film was made in the mid-‘90s, before social media made it easy to discover and access fashion. “It was just the beginning of computers and cell phones, so my research was different. People behaved differently. There was a certain kind of innocence to the time as well,” she says.