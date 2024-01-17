Occupation: Clinical research coordinator

Industry: Healthcare

Age: 28

Location: Denver

Salary: $60,000

Net Worth: $177,000 (~$35,000 in a HYSA; $50,000 in my 401(k) and Roth IRA; $90,000 in a brokerage account I inherited from my grandfather when he passed last year; ~$2,000 in a foreign bank account that I need to close)

Debt: $0

Paycheck Amount (monthly): $3,752.42

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $955 (I share a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with my partner, F. He brings home around $100,000 and he’s part of my financial picture, but we don’t combine our finances.)

Electricity: $40–60

Other Utilities: $35

Renter’s Insurance: $12

Car Insurance: $127

Phone: Bank of mom and dad

Health & Dental Insurance: $0 (covered by my employer)

Spotify: $10.99

Parking: $36

401(k) Contribution: $250 (My employer also contributes $500, a 200% match)

Roth IRA: $550

Savings: $550



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents would have killed me if I decided not to go to college. Education made a huge difference in their lives, as well as my grandparents’ lives. I went to college for a STEM major and paid with merit and need-based scholarships, plus $27,000 in federal student loans and my parents’ help. When I graduated, I lived at home for 18 months to pay off my loans. When both of my younger siblings decided not to go to college immediately after high school, my parents were surprisingly supportive of them.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My mom handled a lot of the day-to-day money stuff (budgeting, paying bills, et cetera), while my dad handled investments. My mom grew up extremely poor and was always very stressed about money (and subsequently how much we ate). My dad was the one who helped me set up my first 401(k) and explained investment options. I’m not sure he was completely right about everything, but at least I know they have ample retirement savings.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was at a theme park. I wanted spending money and to get out of the house during the summer.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Sometimes. My parents both worked for the government when I was young, so they always had jobs, and we always had food on the table, warm beds, and working cars. My parents really loved to remind us that they grew up with much less.



Do you worry about money now?

On a personal level, no. I make enough to support my lifestyle and inheriting so much money has relieved a lot of my worries for my future. If I didn’t have an inheritance, I’d feel much more concerned about my future, so on a systemic level, yes, I worry. Inheriting $90,000 shouldn’t be a requirement for feeling secure or being able to buy property or retire.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became responsible for myself at 23 when I moved overseas after college. My parents acted as a huge safety net when I had to move back to the US very suddenly in 2020. But now my savings and my partner are my safety net, even though my parents would always help me out.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes, I received $90,000 in stocks when my grandfather passed away last year.

