5:30 p.m. — After debating for half an hour what shoes to wear, given the walk to and from the T station (prepaid CharlieCard), I finally head out to meet a friend downtown. We miscommunicate and overlap by two stations and end up meeting at a midway point, which means even more walking than I had planned for. From there we walk over to the Institute of Contemporary Art where they’re hosting happy hour and an outdoor DJ. Tonight’s theme is R&B and it is packed! This is my first time out with this friend socially, so I check in with her about me having a drink (she’s Muslim) before getting in line at the bar. Of course they run out of margarita mix when I order so we wait until I realize they’ve forgotten, at which point the bartender gives me twice the shots, with a wink. We find a seat and nibble on Egyptian pastries she brought with her while people-watching and listening to the music. $14.95