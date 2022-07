You can buy each latte flavor individually or save some money on starter kits that come with a a few flavors and the supplies to get started. The Ritual Kit includes three 12-ounce Superlatte blends of your choice plus the Frother and the Scoop . The brand also offers The Starter Kit that features two bags instead of three and cashes in at $60. If you're already sold, you can also give the Latte Lovers Kit with four bags for even better value. There are six SuperLatte flavors in total — Rose Matcha, Sleeptime, Matcha, Chai, Golden, and Coffee. While each has different benefits (not all were intended for energy boosts), all six blends steer clear from dairy and refined sugar, incorporating oat milk and coconut cream into the formula instead. And, as mentioned, all individual bags make 14 cups. As for those fancy feel-good ingredients (adaptogens, mushrooms, and superfoods), they all come together to promote health and wellness naturally. Adaptogens specifically are, per Forbes Health , plant substances that may "help us adapt to external stressors." You can read all about every bag's benefits in its on site description.