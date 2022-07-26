Although I received four flavors, I decided to test the coffee superlatte since I knew that would be my most-used concoction. I'm not sure the word "simple" even does the process justice. Step 1: Scoop the powder and pop it into your cup. Step 2: Pour in the hot water. Step 3: Whip it up with the frother. Step 4: Enjoy. It's that easy. In fact, I can imagine some would deem it therapeutic. I definitely sat entranced like a little kid because of how elegantly the latte danced with the frother — which produced a beautifully plump and foamy beverage. The added air even cooled it down a bit and left it ready to drink.