R29 Readers Get 20% Off All This Beautiful, Sustainable & Unique Jewelry

Made from sterling silver and upcycled eco gem repurposed from discarded glass bottles , this necklace is as unique as it is beautiful. For me, whenever there's a piece of jewelry that's more than $100, I think about what would make it worth the price: quality of the materials, the design (can I find it somewhere else for cheaper? or is it unique enough?), how easily it layers with my other pieces, and how often I'd wear it. I'm a bit (a lot) of a jewelry girlie — which means my necklace collection is forever growing. I was previously gold-only, but now I'm venturing into silver. This necklace was the piece that tied my entire silver collection together. It's gorgeous. I don't think I've ever seen a necklace quite like this one anywhere else.