Forget Smelling “Clean” — I Want To Smell Like My Culture
Who decides what “clean” smells like?
The 'clean' girl — almost always white — doesn’t smell like oud or saffron. She’s inoffensive and crowd-pleasing — made for the mass consumer and never meant to elicit a strong response.
If clean is limited to a specific perfume profile, what does that suggest about the scents outside of that world and the cultures that celebrate them?
“Quiet” vs “loud” perfume
When I set aside Marc Jacobs Daisy or Kate Spade Sparkle in favor of Lush’s Sticky Dates or Salt & Stone’s Black Rose and Oud, I am making a much bigger choice. I’m choosing to set aside smelling clean because smelling like my culture is more important.