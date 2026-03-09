Forget Smelling “Clean” — I Want To Smell Like My Culture

Clean-smelling perfume is seemingly at odds with the fragrant world I grew up in. If clean is limited to a specific perfume profile, what does that suggest about the scents outside of that world, and the cultures that celebrate them? I’m not alone in feeling like the scents of my childhood are often frowned upon. A cohort of third-culture, Gen Z, Arab American women is also reconciling those feelings in real time. When I asked members of student groups at my alma mater, the University of Louisville, Yaara, a 21-year-old neurology student, said that there’s a “kind of honesty” in the traditionally Arab fragrances we both grew up around and now gravitate towards. “There is a carried cultural identity that comes with it. [It] makes me consider why I haven’t worn them more frequently and [instead] allowed myself to succumb to what’s socially acceptable.”