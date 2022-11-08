How Claire Saffitz Eats Dessert Every Night & Still Has Great Skin

I wake up, make coffee and have a virtual therapy session at my usual time. I’ve been seeing the same therapist for nearly 10 years. She has seen me through so many life changes and it’s a great comfort to have someone in my life who knows me so well. Therapy is a constant for me and even during periods of my life when I didn’t do a lot of self-care, I showed up for therapy. I feel proud of that and the work has paid off.