Ready to Embark On Your Señora Era? City Señoras Will Teach You How

“[Having a señora mindset] is the pausing and taking care of yourself before you're pausing and taking care of other people. I think we've seen that with the women in our lives, who helped raise us. I think for them, it was out of necessity because they had these greater responsibilities,” Mendias says. “We’re just girls in our 20s and 30s. But even then, with the stress of the world, we still think it's important for us to do the same — to take a step back and feed into ourselves first. And it's beautiful to be able to do that in community as well.”