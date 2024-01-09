What It’s Like Living With Chronic Spontaneous Hives With No Known Trigger

How should I receive and use XOLAIR?

•When starting treatment XOLAIR should be given by your healthcare provider in a healthcare setting.

•If your healthcare provider decides that you or a caregiver may be able to give your own XOLAIR prefilled syringe injections, you should receive training on the right way to prepare and inject XOLAIR.

•Do not try to inject your XOLAIR until you have been shown the right way to give XOLAIR injections by a healthcare provider. Use XOLAIR exactly as prescribed by your healthcare provider. For children 12 years of age and older, XOLAIR prefilled syringe may be self-injected under adult supervision.

•See the detailed Instructions for Use that comes with XOLAIR for information on the right way to prepare and inject XOLAIR.

•XOLAIR is given in 1 or more injections under the skin (subcutaneous), 1 time every 4 weeks.

•In people with chronic hives, a blood test is not necessary to determine the dose or dosing frequency.

•Do not decrease or stop taking any of your other hive medicine unless your healthcare provider tells you to.

•You may not see improvement in your symptoms right away after XOLAIR treatment.

•If you inject more XOLAIR than prescribed, call your healthcare provider right away.