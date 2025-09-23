One thing I realized through this journey is that there weren’t a lot of pictures online of what hives look like on darker skin, like mine. There wasn’t a whole lot of video content either, so I began sharing my story on my beauty content platform. Once I opened up about my experience, I started to receive comments from people who were going through a similar journey. I used to keep my condition close to my chest — only sharing with my inner circle — but as it turns out, there’s something so beautiful, even comforting, about talking to others about CSU. It makes me feel less alone, and that’s the main reason I’m so open about it now. I’m still working through my CSU journey. I don’t have it all figured out (even though I wish I did). I still have flare-ups. But now, I don’t let CSU control my life anymore.