Christopher John Rogers Returned To NYFW With The Best-Dressed Crowd

When Christopher John Rogers (CJR) showed his Fall 2025 ready-to-wear collection in February, the anticipated return marked his first time on the official New York Fashion Week calendar since 2019. (For the past couple of seasons, CJR had been presenting off-schedule, with one-off shows held in Brooklyn.) The Louisiana-born, SCAD-trained designer was warmly welcomed back into the mix by fans (known as “squirrels”), press, and celebrities (Keke Palmer, June Ambrose, and Leah Kateb were in attendance, among others).
Despite the winter storm and frigid temperatures that accompanied the show that evening, attendees showed up — and showed out — in a kaleidoscopic variety of textures, patterns, and silhouettes that paid homage to the designer, who is known for his mastery of color and volume, with many rocking familiar pieces of seasons past. It was thrilling to see and document so many show-goers in their most grand pieces from CJR (and CJR X J.Crew collab). As expected, color and prints were the theme of the evening and a major reference point.
Collection 015, titled “Exhale,” exceeded expectations with a 38-look lineup that combined utility with eveningwear, showcased bold proportions, and incorporated “American fabrics” like cotton, twill, and wool. “In a time when identity and personhood are globally challenged, the pursuit of one’s own happiness and autonomy can feel like a daunting but essential endeavor,” Rogers wrote in the show notes. That happiness for one of the most lauded designers in NYC was palpable — the community came together in full-force looking fabulous. Hear them describe their looks and share what they love most about the brand, ahead.
“I’m a good friend of the designer, so it’s just inspired by his love of color and whimsical attitude. I just wanted to show up big in honor of that.” — Alex Sacripante
“My look was gifted to me by Christopher John Rogers, himself. I interned for him this fall, so I had a play in designing the collection. They had a sample when I was helping, and I saw this corset, and I just had to have it!” — Cierra Calmeise
“I’m wearing a Christopher John Rogers and Dior! It’s my favorite work sweater dress. I love this outfit and Roger Vivier shoes. It’s very comfortable.
I love the color. I love to be the brightest person in the room, and so I love to wear brights and surprise people because it’s a little different when you go in corporate spaces, so I really appreciate how he incorporates a lot of color.” — Jessica Cruel
“The look is previous season Christopher John Rogers. We always love to wear Black-owned designers, so I have the green Homage Year bag that Black Fashion Fair collaborated on and then the Wales Bonner [x Adidas] Sambas. Gotta keep in the Black-owned family!
I just love how colorful and out there and bold Christopher John Rogers is, I think he has an approach to fashion that’s really fun yet elevated and chic. I don’t think a lot of other designers are taking the color and pattern risks that he’s taking when he approaches his collections.” — Channel Jordan
“This dress is an oldie but goodie, I bought it last year for my 30th birthday, it was a present to myself! I’ve worn it a million times before, but I brought it out to my first Christopher John Rogers show. I’ve gotten a ton of compliments on it today, I think just because it’s colorful, it has a vibe, it’s joyful. People are attracted to it.
I love that you never know what to expect from Christopher John Rogers. He always surprises, it’s always thoughtful and intentional, but fun, not too serious.” — Bianca Betancourt
“We are wearing Christopher John Rogers, darling. I’m a big fan of Wicked right now, so I thought that it was giving Wicked Witch of the East, the sister, honey! It’s nice and warm, it’s very playful. I have about 30 different pieces by Christopher John Rogers, and I haven’t worn this one out in public yet and thought I would save it for the runway show.
Christopher John Rogers’ ability to play with textures, silhouettes, patterns, colors — I don’t know, there’s just something really bold and bright about the artwork that he creates. If I were to be a fashion line, I would be his line. I feel like he brings clothes to life with such an artistry, and that’s why I love everything he puts out into the world. It’s magical, it’s beautiful, it’s whimsical, it’s playful. It’s everything I want to be! He always brings something fresh to the scene.” — Christopher Griffin
“I’m wearing Christopher John Rogers, he sent this over for me. It’s the perfect frock because I love the empire waist. I love drama, so I love the shape of this, it makes me feel like I have hips, so it’s doing the work for me! I threw it on with a J.Crew cardigan with a Philosophy oversized clutch and one of my custom chapeaus that’s faux fur.”
Christopher doesn’t take himself too serious. He knows how to play with color and his pattern play is exquisite and like no other. He just continues to grow as a designer, and we have to support our Black designers.” — June Ambrose
“We’re wearing Christopher John Rogers head to toe, of course, I just wanted to go a little vibrant on this dreary day. I love the metallic. I’m a CJR squirrel! I love that the brand is so whimsical and bold and it really just makes you feel good in the clothes, you know? That’s something that I look for when I’m shopping.” — Willie Sinclair III
“I am wearing full CJR, except for the boots! These are the classic cargo pants, super useful. This bustier is from a couple of collections ago, and it’s one of my favorite articles of clothing. The piping matches the puffer perfectly.
I’m obsessed with CJR, I own so much of his shit — he’s the fucking best. I’m obsessed with color but also: [Before] I lost weight a couple of years ago, I contacted them and said, ‘Hey, can you make these pieces for me in a size 16?’ Not a lot of people carry a 16, but they were like, ‘Sure, no problem.’ As someone who enjoys fashion, who never got to wear what she wanted to wear, that was huge for me. I always respect a brand who is willing to make even just slightly larger sizes. They’ve always been so nice to me, it’s a great team.” — Julia Nathan
