Christopher John Rogers Returned To NYFW With The Best-Dressed Crowd

I’m obsessed with CJR, I own so much of his shit — he’s the fucking best. I’m obsessed with color but also: [Before] I lost weight a couple of years ago, I contacted them and said, ‘Hey, can you make these pieces for me in a size 16?’ Not a lot of people carry a 16, but they were like, ‘Sure, no problem.’ As someone who enjoys fashion, who never got to wear what she wanted to wear, that was huge for me. I always respect a brand who is willing to make even just slightly larger sizes. They’ve always been so nice to me, it’s a great team.” — Julia Nathan