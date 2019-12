These Holiday Sex Tips Will Put You On The Naughty List

Although it has a wholesome reputation, it turns out that Christmas is actually kind of sexy . One 2018 study by sex toy company Eden Fantasys found that 44% of those surveyed planned to have sex on December 25. “According to the National Center for Health Statistics, months August and September have the most births each year,” founder Fred Petrenko said in a statement . “This corresponds perfectly with our findings of Americans being quite frisky during the holidays. We all love winter cuddles!” Cuddles, right.