Candles That Smell Like An Enchanted Christmas Forest (Minus The Wind Chill)

Dim the lights, brew some cocoa, and wrap yourself up in a soft throw because it’s officially candle season. There’s nothing quite like cozying up by the glow of an open flame as the nights get longer and the holidays approach — and what better way to lean into this scene than with a classic Christmas-scented candle?
Imagine the cheer, the sparkle, the nostalgic smells of fir, cinnamon, pine, and peppermint all packed into a single glowing votive. Ahead, we've rounded up the most festive candles from Amazon to Nordstrom — and all at varying price points. Transform your home into an enchanted Christmas-scented forest (minus the wind chill) just in time for the impending holidays. They’ll be here before you know it!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.