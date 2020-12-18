6 Festive Manicures Perfect For Your Virtual Christmas Party

The holiday manicure kills two birds with one stone: It's a productive at-home activity (which we all could use following a quarantine blizzard), and you end up with a shiny festive accessory that will last for a week, or two depending on the formula.
But long-wear versus quick-dry polish versus press-on nails isn't the biggest decision you have to make this season — it's the design that you're going to try. Lucky for you, this winter's biggest trends are some of the chicest, subtlest takes on the ubiquitous, often-cheesy 'Christmas' manicure.
From ornate white snowflakes to velvet burgundy stripes, however you're celebrating the holidays, you'll find plenty of inspiration, ahead.