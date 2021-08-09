Welcome to Power Shift, a video series in which we ride along with women disrupting their industries — just as the Porsche Taycan is doing in the world of electric sports cars. Here, in partnership with Porsche, we introduce a 3-D printing founder connecting the dots between diversity and sustainability.
If we were to ask you why we need more women in STEM, you might offer up something like, "to remake a world that was largely made to be comfortable to men." But there's another reason you might not have considered before: for the health of the planet.
As seen in the below video, Christina Perla, cofounder and CEO of Makelab, explains that 3-D printing can greatly minimize a company's carbon footprint both by using only the exact amount of materials needed and by shortening the distance between prototype to consumer-ready final product. "What inspires me about this business is being able to use technology and apply it to other creators and enable them to work faster and more sustainably," she says.
And in an industry that's "notorious for not being diverse" with women making up just 12–13% of the field, more voices at the table means more innovative ways to make manufacturing greener. Click play below to see Perla talk about the far-reaching applications of 3-D printing, and why creativity and diverse perspectives are crucial to pushing the narrative forward.
