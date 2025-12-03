The Reason Olympian Chloe Kim’s Hair Looks So Effortless Is This $12 Dry Shampoo

While Kim might be known for her incredible hair today, the journey getting there wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. “Bleaching was rough for my hair, I'm not going to lie. I had to chop it when it was bleached, which was sad, but when I went back to brunette, I was able to grow it out, and I started caring more about my hair when I saw that it was growing back very healthy." Kim says that it's about having a consistent routine, but mainly, taking care of your scalp. "My scalp was always so oily and congested, and I would wash it all the time. And then that's when I discovered Batiste dry shampoo,” she says. The Zen Matcha Light Dry Shampoo buys you more time between washes — ideal if you’re as busy as Kim — thanks to oil-absorbing rice starch. It’s also packed with moisturizing glycerin and calming plant extracts to keep your scalp healthy and comfortable.