I’ve Been Rewatching 2000s Children’s Novelas & They’re Surprisingly Pretty Feminist

Marisol, a 7-year-old, is dating Diego. She often argues with him about what they consider fair in their friends’ conflicts, and she refuses to compete with another girl for his attention. She knows her worth and doesn’t believe she needs to chase after him. There’s also Simoneta, who has no intention of marrying before she turns 25. “Once you get married, the obligations and subjugation to your husband begins, and life is about living it,” the astute elementary school student says. Simoneta even goes as far as saying that she doesn’t expect her household to follow traditional gender roles: “When I get married, I will make my husband wash the dishes.”