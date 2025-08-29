Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

None of my and K.’s parents didn’t have college degrees, and it was an expectation that we went in some capacity. I have my bachelor’s in marketing while K. has his master’s in accounting and a CPA license. My parents paid for a portion of my college, I had $25,000 debt when I left — we paid it off early on. K. received $10,000 and worked two or three jobs to pay off his college. He also finished his master’s early, which saved us some.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?

My parents helped me open up a savings account and provided a small allowance, but not much information past that.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was selling shoes! I got it to pay for college books and miscellaneous things.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No, my parents were very frugal and never showed that they were struggling. We didn’t have a lot of money, but we never went without.



Do you worry about money now?

I don’t. K. has done an amazing job managing our money, and we have the privilege of having great jobs.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I was 22 when I moved out of my parents’ house after college! Our family and friends would be there for us if we ever needed it.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

We have received $30,000 from K.’s grandparents over the years, as a gift. My parents also split the cost of our wedding with us ($12,000 total).