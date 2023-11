Salary Story: How I Secured A $40k Raise Working In Education

Recently, I earned a $16,000 raise that I was not expecting. My job is shifting to remote and I was anticipating a lower salary, given that it will eventually result in a move to a less expensive geographical location. I was really grateful for the unexpected raise, but my close relationship with my supervisor meant I wore my surprise on my face. I wasn't in a position to negotiate more or differently, and while I don't regret not asking for more, per se, I do consider what levers would have been available to me if I had approached it differently or if I wasn't as close with my supervisor.