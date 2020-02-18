10 Trendy & Affordable Trips To Take This Spring, According To Travel Influencers

For adults, spring break looks a little bit different than it did back in the day. Now that we've got real-world things to worry about like paying rent, springtime trips require a bit more responsibility. Luckily, there are plenty of incredible travel destinations around the globe that don't require blowing your savings to have a great time. To find these affordable and enjoyable spots, we asked seven travel influencers for their top recommendations.
Ahead, you'll find nine destinations that are great for travel on the cheap, as well as tips for how to keep your spending in check. These travel influencers share where to stay, what to see and do, and where to eat while traveling this spring in order to make sure you can still keep up with your adult obligations.