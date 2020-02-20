12 Quality Makeup Brush Sets That Are Actually Affordable

We always thought of professional-grade makeup brushes as something we would acquire as full-on adults, like fine China or an investment portfolio. And yet, years after college graduation, we’re still using whatever random brushes remain from sets we don't even remember buying. (And for the record, we still haven't purchased a full set of "fancy" dishes, either.)
But in a rare case of procrastination paying off, it seems we've dodged a budget-denting bullet, because there are plenty of quality brushes to be had for just a few bucks a wand. Some feature bells and whistles (like silicone applicators, rose gold accents, and mermaid motifs), while others are a minimalist's dream, but every single one of them is a steal. Check them out, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.