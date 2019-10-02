A serum is meant to be the most potent step in your skin-care routine, with all the best actives distilled into a small bottle. These liquids deliver a highly concentrated dose of whatever ingredient your skin is craving, from vitamin C for brightening to hyaluronic acid for moisturizing. But oftentimes there's a direct correlation between potency and price.
With some serums costing over $300, we understand why you'd want to skip that extra step between essence and moisturizer. However, we believe you shouldn't have to blow your budget to get healthy, glowing skin. Before you invest in the latest luxury formula, we rounded up our favorite serums under $30, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
