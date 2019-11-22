While your engagement should be incredibly special, that old adage that a ring needs to be worth a month's salary is just that — old, and certainly no longer a hard-and-fast rule.
The perfect stunner is both a highly personal choice (remember: you literally wear it with everything) and honestly just one step towards starting a life with your significant other. For many, there are other milestones on the horizon worth saving up your cold hard cash for instead of a massive diamond (you know, like a mortgage).
That's why we decided to round up our favorite under-$600 engagement rings that look just as beautiful as their more expensive counterparts. Ahead, say yes to any of these picks that only look like they cost a million bucks.
