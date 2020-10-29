Under-$20 Beauty Gifts That Only Look Expensive

The act of gifting during the holidays should be a completely selfless act. But if you can pick out the perfect gift for a loved one and save yourself some cash... then it's a win-win situation, right? Look, we get the desire to shower your family and besties in cute gifts, but the reality is that no one should go into debt or sacrifice necessities just to partake.
Luckily, if your shopping list is lined with people who squeal at the release of new Fenty Beauty lipstick and spend their Sunday evenings masking, then the present possibilities are both affordable and endless. The beauty aisles are officially decked with skin care, hair, and makeup gifts for every budget, but if you aren't ballin' this year, you can still pick up something good. Ahead, we rounded up some of our favorite beauty gifts — all under $20.
