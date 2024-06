Charlotte Tilbury’s New Skin Tint Is Perfect For Fans Of Flawless Filter

Upon application, the Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint has a balmy texture — so much so, that the stick almost slips across the skin. It blends easily with every tool I've tried (a brush, sponge and my fingers) but my favorite way to blend it out is with a dense makeup brush like the Real Techniques Expert Face Brush . The glow is immediate, and my first thought is that it's like vacation skin in a tube: bright and radiant. Happily, because of the balm-like texture, a little bit goes a long way.