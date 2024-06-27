Charlotte Tilbury’s New Skin Tint Is Perfect For Fans Of Flawless Filter

I was happy to learn that the Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint played nicely with my other base products when I added a dot of concealer in the places I wanted some extra coverage (under my eyes, around my nose and on my chin and blemishes). I also added a very light layer of powder to dial down some of the shine, and the glow was intense. Later, I used a deeper shade of the Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint as a bronzer and the result was beautiful.