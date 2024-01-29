I Tried Charlotte Tilbury’s Bestsellers & Here’s What’s Worth The Hype

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.
For beauty lovers, few names elicit such awe and rapture as Charlotte Tilbury. Since launching her eponymous brand in 2013, the celebrity makeup artist has held us under her spell. We're often bewitched by her perfectly pink-nude pouts (shout out to the Pillow Talk family), silver screen-worthy eyeshadow palettes, and glowing, glasslike skin, for example.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
However, when a brand is as popular as Charlotte Tilbury (no, really — it goes viral every other week, thanks to new product launches and long waitlists), it’s hard to know whether the hype is justified. When you’re spending a pretty penny, you want to make sure it's worth it and not just because TikTok is telling you that this highlighter/cream contour/serum is the next best thing.
With that in mind, I put 18 of the brand’s most iconic bestsellers to the test, trying out skin-care and makeup products over several months. (Some — the ones that truly impressed me — even for years after repurchasing.) Read on for my honest thoughts on formulas, performance, packaging, and more, plus some cheaper "dupes" that are just as impressive.
Before we start though, I first must acknowledge the tricky nature of dupes (cheaper products that bear a resemblance to those from other, more established brands — typically designer or luxury labels). On one hand, some believe dupe products take imitation to a new level, likening it to "stealing" the credit for another’s work. On the other, many believe that dupes help democratize beauty, especially for those who cannot afford luxury price points. Either way, with costs on a seemingly continuous rise, it’s important to not judge which beauty products someone might choose to spend their money on.
Charlotte Tilbury Skin-Care Bestsellers
Is this the most indulgent skin-care product that I've ever used? Yes. Is it as rich, creamy, and luxurious as it promises to be? Also, yes. It literally has micro-particles of gold in the formula (which is said to make it more stable), vitamin C, intensely hydrating peptides, and polyglutamic acid (a polypeptide that holds four times more moisture than hyaluronic acid). My dry skin laps this up like no one's business, and I truly have noticed the difference since using it. My skin is glowing, thanks to the brightening vitamin C. It also visibly looks and feels plumper and more hydrated (which is saying something because, along with my skin’s tendency to dry out, I’m usually bypassing a healthy chug of water for yet another cup of tea or coffee. If my mum is reading this, I know, I know).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
But, is it also expensive? Yes. Does the packaging frustrate me? Yes! The pipette-style dropper barely picks up enough product, which means you have to dip it in several times to get enough serum out, so it easily gets slippery. The amount of times I've dropped it and thereby almost knocked over the bottle is laughable. (I'm known to be extra clumsy first thing in the morning, so my a.m. skin-care routine can be a bit treacherous). I have often been tempted by similar products with cleverer packaging — most recently Emma Lewisham’s Skin Reset Serum, which uses a nifty push-pump and is refillable.
Saying all this, I think that Charlotte Tilbury's skin care — though not as flashy as the makeup — is the brand's true strength. It's where the quality you’re shelling out for shines through, largely because many of Tilbury’s OG skin-care bestsellers started their life as her own secret weapons to revive and prep models’ skin between fashion shows. Her Magic Cream, for example, was her own mixture that swiftly became a backstage hit.
And so, because my skin loves this serum so much, and because I really do notice a difference when I stop using it, I’ve repurchased it several times, making it part of my everyday routine (especially in the winter when my skin is at its most dehydrated). When I go on vacation and I’m strapped for space, I just pack this and the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream as a reliable, do-it-all duo. The last time I brought it, I treated myself to the 100ml bottle (which retails at an eye-watering $184) back in March 2023, and it is still going, with just over a quarter left (luckily for my bank account, a little goes a long way).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Multi Miracle Glow is positioned as a three-in-one wonder product: an ultra-light, gel-like cream that can be used as a cleanser, mask, and balm. It’s packed with hydrating oils, brightening vitamin C, moisturizing vitamin E, and regenerating vitamin A. Glycerin, which is an amazing humectant (it draws moisture into the skin) is actually the first ingredient listed in Multi Miracle Glow’s formula. So rather than using this as a cleanser, I've been using it as an overnight mask (at £48 a pot, there’s no way I’m putting this stuff on for just a few moments only to wash it right off!).
Multi Miracle Glow is often overlooked for Charlotte’s Magic Cream, and I can understand why — in my opinion, when used in this way, there’s not really anything that the Miracle Glow does or offers that’s notably different from Magic Cream. Both are thick, ultra-hydrating creams; Multi Miracle Glow feels lighter and more water-like on the skin, so I can understand that those with oilier skin might gravitate toward it more. Especially as Magic Cream is thicker, like an old-school cold cream (more on this later). Plus, Multi Miracle Glow has a very distinct, sweet floral scent (like geraniums). It hasn’t irritated my skin yet, but I would caution others who dislike heavily fragranced skin care. If you do want a similar cream cleanser (especially for double cleansing), I would recommend Facetheory’s Vitamin C Cream Cleanser C1, which is available in mandarin or unscented.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
For alternative masks (light and refreshing but intensely moisturizing gel creams), I’ve been loving Alpha-H’s High Tide Water Cream whereas our deputy beauty director, Jackie, has been raving about Wildsmith’s Super Hydrating Overnight Mask. A cheaper option is Kiehl's Ultra Facial Gel-Cream, which is an ultra-lightweight, oil-free moisturizer.
This is my holy grail Charlotte Tilbury product — the one that I would choose if I had to forgo everything else from the brand. As soon as the clocks go back and the winter chill sets in, I tend to develop dry scaliness around my nose and mouth. This happens year after year, usually accompanied by redness and a dull complexion. However, after introducing Charlotte's Magic Cream to my skin-care routine in December 2022, the change has been noticeable.
It has a really thick, whipped texture — one that I’ve struggled to find comparatively on the market. Apparently, Tilbury developed this very thick, almost greasy cream as an instant hydrator for models' tired, dull skin. It's a powerful concoction of hydrating hyaluronic acid, skin-strengthening peptides, moisturizing oils, vitamins C and E, soothing aloe vera, and smoothing shea butter. Despite the texture, it absorbs easily into the skin. The result is instant glowy, dewy skin that is the perfect base for my makeup — slightly tacky, not sticky — for other products to stick to all day. In the pot, it smells more like sunscreen, but the scent doesn’t linger too strongly on the skin.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
This has been one of my biggest disappointments. I really wanted to like it — applied to the skin, the gel-cream consistency feels really refreshing for my tired, just-woken-up, puffy under eyes. However, not long after I started using it (only a week or so), I developed milia (firm white bumps made of keratin protein that become trapped under the skin with no place to go) under my eyes. This is because Magic Eye Rescue was too thick for me and clogged my pores, even though I used the recommended light tap of the product. The greasy texture also was an issue for applying makeup on top — creating a slip-and-slide situation for my concealer. Because of this, I stopped using Magic Eye Rescue quickly and, following the advice of other Charlotte Tilbury customers who experienced the same thing, switched to an exfoliating eye cream (Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum). After just a few weeks with Murad, the size and hardness of the milia have reduced dramatically.
I have no idea what crystal was used for this or how it was infused, but I’m not convinced that it’s earned the name "magic." Sure, it's a light, nourishing oil that feels really nice on and leaves the lips supple, but I’ve had better success for my flaky lips with CeraVe’s Advanced Repair Ointment (which has become a favorite across the R29 team). In comparison, Charlotte’s Magic Lip Oil is more akin to Dior’s Lip Oil. It's more of an aesthetic product that smooths and glosses but does little long term. As such, I’ve been using my Crystal Elixir more like a lip gloss over the top of drying, matte lipsticks.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Charlotte Tilbury Makeup Bestsellers
I’ve been using this for even longer than the other products on this list because I bought into the hype back in 2021 after seeing it used in pretty much every TikTok beauty tutorial (it was my first Charlotte Tilbury purchase). Though subtle, this illuminating primer is worth it. Worn underneath foundation, it really does give that Hollywood-starlet, lit-from-within glow. As someone who doesn’t like a lot of foundation, I wear this alone to amp up a natural-looking dewiness. It's best concentrated on natural high points like the cheekbones, temples, nose bridge, and the tip of the nose.
What I find with Charlotte Tilbury’s makeup is that it's easier to imitate and more popular to do so because products like Hollywood Flawless Filter kick-started bigger beauty trends. And so, there are quite a few cheaper alternatives out there. The best by far is the e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter, which rivals Charlotte Tilbury in performance (it evens skin tone and adds a dewy, illuminated glow) and in the number of available shades (both have 12).
As I mentioned, I’m not much of a foundation person (I prefer tinted moisturizers, which don’t cover my freckles and let my skin’s natural dewiness shine through). And so, it takes a lot to win me over and the Airbrush Flawless Foundation is almost, almost there, but only because I’ve learned by trial and error how best to apply it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
This foundation has a matte finish and is on the thicker side in terms of formula. Honestly, you only need a tiny amount to even out your skin. Too much and I find my freckles disappearing and my face looking too "fake" and "makeup-ed up." I’ve found that properly preparing my skin first with skin care (using my Magic Serum and Magic Cream) and using a glowy skin primer (the Hollywood Flawless Filter) helps a lot as does using less product than you think and blending first with my fingers before finishing with a dense foundation brush. If you’re spot-correcting, then a small, fluffy concealer brush like this one from Real Techniques is your best bet.
Once on and layered/blended correctly, you’re left with really nice lightweight coverage that settles on the skin nicely and looks more natural as the day goes on. Overall, it doesn't budge much or transfer — I've worn this on and off for a year now, testing daily for sweaty commutes on London's packed Tubes, out for dancing at concerts, and for all-day, non-stop work events. So far, I’ve only found myself needing to touch up in the spots that I expect to (under my eyes where makeup creases more naturally and around my mouth and nose, which I’ve wiped throughout the day). Setting this foundation with Charlotte Tilbury's setting powder has been key though — I think because the power is just so good.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
TBH, I was disappointed with this concealer. It just didn’t pass the crease test for me — like everyone I have lines under my eyes, and they get puffier the less sleep I've had. I expect some creasing, just not so much and so quickly after application. I think that this is partly due to the formula. It’s very thick and creamy, so I felt like it was sitting on top of my skin rather than blending seamlessly. It also features a slight shimmer that diffuses dark circles and pigmented patches. The result is definitely brightening, but the shimmer was just too noticeable for me. I will note that using Charlotte Tilbury's setting powder, the Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder, helped considerably, but I think this is more testament to the powder.
Having tried it a few times, I found myself switching back to my tried-and-true favorite that's great for dry skin: Ilia's Skin Serum Concealer.
Besides being packaged beautifully (I really do feel like a 1920s starlet when I open this on the Tube for a quick check), this powder is one of the best I’ve ever used, contending with my usual from Laura Mercier. It’s finely milled, which means that it doesn’t settle in your pores or fine lines as visibly as other powders. The blurring effect is a dream for my creasy under eyes! Again, this is another win for dry skin, infused with rose wax and almond oil to hydrate as it sets makeup. The super-fine, light-reflecting pigments also help stop any cakey-ness or dullness without looking overly shimmery like the concealer). I’ve since repurchased several refill pans — I love that I can keep and reuse the outer packaging rather than having to throw it away. And because it's a pressed powder, I can easily slip it into my bag for on-the-go touch-ups.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
On this point, I find that I don’t necessarily need to touch up unless it’s the end of the workday, and I’m getting ready for dinner out. In these cases, it’s just a few pats of powder around my nose, chin, and under-eyes. I’m unsure whether this would be the same for someone with oilier skin though.
Yet more stunning packaging! From now on, unless my makeup products make me feel glamorous and mysterious at 8.30 a.m., I don’t want them. Again, like the Airbrush Setting Powder, this one is refillable which is a major selling point for me. It’s also a fine-milled, matte powder that doesn’t look or feel heavy and is easily buildable, so it looks very natural when swirled over your high points (cheeks, nose, forehead) with a large, fluffy brush.
A big sticking point with Charlotte Tilbury makeup is the lack of shade variation: For example, with the Airbrush Bronzer, there are only four shades to its name — Fair, Medium, Tan, and Deep — which doesn’t take into account the difference in undertones. For example, the Fair shade, which I opted for is on the cool side, which is great for me right now mid-winter, but come summer, I’m already anticipating switching to a deeper, warmer shade.
Technically speaking, you might want to avoid putting cream products over powder (especially those you swipe on) for fear of dislodging the powder or creating a messy, paste-like mixture. But so far I’ve had no problems adding Lip & Cheek Glow on top of the Airbrush Setting Powder and Bronzer.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
I think the application is key here. Use your fingers. The warmth of your hands makes the cream easier to apply, and rather than wiping it on, tap it onto the apples of your cheeks (and up your temples if you want a lifted look). Lip & Cheek Glow has a really unique consistency. In the pot, it's an oily, greasy cream (thanks to a nourishing mix of beeswax and vitamin E) but once tapped into the skin, it settles into a light, natural-looking glow of color that lasts. It also makes a nice lip tint without any stickiness, but it doesn’t last as long on the lips.
I just wish there were more shades. There are only two available for the Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow (this rosebud pink shade, Color of Dreams, and a berry-pink, Color of Passion). Compared to brands like Fenty Beauty, Rare Beauty and Saie, which are delving into new and exciting color territory (deep plum purples, bright oranges, terracotta reds, and tawny bronzes), Charlotte Tilbury and her world of pinks feel a little limited.
These highlighter-meets-blush and contour wands have single-handedly dominated TikTok, racking up impressive numbers (currently over 43 million views for the Beauty Light Wands and over 145 million views for the contour). After finally working out how to "unlock" the product (you need to twist the base of the doe foot from "closed" to "open"), I find it super-easy to dispense.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
I see why they’re so popular — at least the highlighter Beauty Light Wands (available in champagne, gold, and light bronze shades. Again, the options are lacking). They’re light, dewy, glowy, and buildable. I’ve found that the best way to apply it is to use as little as possible and a fluffy brush (like the same brush I use for my bronzer or blush) or my fingers, as it really helps all the products to blend and melt together well on my face (building up slowly). The result is a lot more natural than a harsh, controlled line of highlighter on the cheekbone. (Because all Charlotte Tilbury products are soft and super-blendable, they lend themselves well to the natural glowy look.)
I’m just in two minds as to whether I want my blush and contour also to be as shimmery as this though — I know it's the Charlotte Tilbury way, but one shimmery, dewy skin product layered upon the next can give an almost greasy, human-disco-ball vibe. Also, I find the shimmer in the contour wand can end up making it look muddy.
I have to admit, I needed to read our Deputy Beauty Director Jackie’s review of Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! to learn how to apply this properly. It has a strange brush (or, at least, a brush unlike any I’ve experienced before). It has a distinctive paddle shape, featuring a flat area designed to layer the product onto the lashes. On the other side, tiny plastic bristles comb the product through. The trick with this, I’ve learned, is that you don’t just comb the product through as you would any other mascara. You need to rotate the brush at the same time to dispense it equally and coat all your lashes.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
My very first impression of Push Up Lashes! is that this is the blackest of black mascaras, aided by its thick, almost-greasy formula. I’m not blessed in the lash department and accidentally trimmed a few lashes off the last time I trimmed my fringe. (Note to self: Invest in proper bathroom lighting!) This mascara makes my thin, sparse lashes look full and thick — like I’m wearing a set of fluttery falsies.
Put to the wear test, though, it’s not fully water- and sweat-proof. In fact, just after a few hours of wearing, it smudges easily (I've tried not applying any mascara to my bottom lashes to see if this would help — it doesn't). Also, it does take longer than other mascaras to dry, which is especially annoying for anyone who wears glasses. It's also difficult to take this off: I’ve had to do double (sometimes triple) cleanse (CeraVe Micellar Water and Hydrating Cleanser). A bit of a 'mare, especially after a night out.
This is a soft, warm, tawny nude pink that is designed to suit everyone (there’s also Pillow Talk Medium for olive skin tones and Pillow Talk Intense, which enhances darker tones). In fact, it pretty much matches my natural lips and so it offers a "my lips, just better" look: fuller, plumper, and more pillowy. This is also largely because of its consistency. The Pillow Talk lipstick is super-creamy, soft, and buildable, and it doesn’t dry out my lips (though needs a touchup of balm here and there, especially during the winter months and when the cold/central heating dries my skin out the most). For the best and longest-lasting lip look, I’ve found that you need to line and fill in your lips first with the liner (which is waterproof and gel-like). The lipstick grabs onto this tacky surface much longer than your natural lip.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
In all honesty, I haven't noticed much of a difference in staying power between this and my other trusty setting spray, Urban Decay All Nighter. However, this feels so much nicer and more luxurious to use, largely because of the packaging but also because it leaves a light, hydrated glow upon first spray before drying down to a matte finish.