We Tried Charlotte Tilbury’s New Volumizing Mascara — & Seeing Is Believing

“Charlotte said 'Exagger-Eyes,' and boy did she deliver. Not only is the packaging utterly gorgeous — I’m fairly certain it’s the only glass mascara tube I own — but the formula itself is inky, creamy, and definitely long-lasting. (The brand claims it’s impervious to smudging, flaking, and clumping, in addition to being sweat- and humidity-resistant.) Not to humble brag, but I lucked out quite a bit with my eyelashes, which are naturally dark, thick, and long. (Thanks, parents!) Because of this, I tend to prefer mascaras that define and lengthen lashes rather than thicken and add volume. However, for special occasions and nights out, I love to add some drama — and this mascara is a one-way ticket to captivating, come-hither eyes.



The wand itself is slightly curved to curl and lift lashes while depositing the product. In a matter of swipes, the brush evenly coated my lashes and stretched them to near-eyebrow gazing lengths. If you have sparse, thin lashes, I must say: This mascara's thickening powers aren’t like anything else I’ve seen. It was almost too much for me, so I blotted some of it off by carefully pinching the tips of my lashes and removing excess product and clumps. In terms of staying power, Exagger-Eyes boasts an impressive 28-hour wear time claim; I don’t personally need my mascara to last nearly this long, but it’s great to know that it would. I live in sunny Miami, and I have to say, my lashes didn't smudge once all night despite the consistently balmy weather. If dramatic, can’t-look-away lashes are what you crave, Exagger-Eyes certainly delivers. It might not replace my daytime mascara, but for a night out or circa-‘60s Twiggy cosplay? Absolutely yes.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer