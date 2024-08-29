We Tried Charlotte Tilbury’s New Volumizing Mascara — & Seeing Is Believing

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
We may single-handedly have Charlotte Tilbury (the makeup artist) to thank for cracking the code on nude lipstick to suit all skin tones and lit-from-within skin. But don’t forget that Charlotte Tilbury (the brand) also makes noteworthy mascara.
Considering that the makeup brand is synonymous with all things glam, it makes sense that many Charlotte Tilbury mascaras focus on volume and creating Hollywood siren-worthy lashes. There’s the beloved Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes (for lengthening and volumizing), Legendary Lashes (which lends intense volumizing), and Full Fat Lashes (that defines and volumizes with a hint of glossy sheen). As of today, a fourth variety has entered the chat: Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara.
Yes, it’s another volumizing mascara, but what sets Exagger-Eyes apart from the rest is that in addition to adding volume, it also lifts and curls in a matter of swipes thanks to the curved brush. In other words, if you have stubborn, stick-straight lashes that don’t hold a curl (and you don’t feel like dealing with falsies), this mascara could save you time and energy — and perhaps even the integrity of your natural lashes. While we generally advise against judging a book by its cover, it would be remiss to not mention the incredibly luxe packaging: Exagger-Eyes is encased in an Art Deco-inspired glass tube. According to the brand, the opaque glass helps to preserve the formula. This is especially key when you consider that most mascaras should be cycled out every three to six months to avoid it becoming a breeding ground for bacteria. Fun!
It all sounds too good to be true, so being the savvy editors we are, we set out to see for ourselves if Charlotte Tilbury’s latest lash launch was worth the hype. Ahead, see what four Refinery29 staffers had to say about the new mascara.
“Charlotte said 'Exagger-Eyes,' and boy did she deliver. Not only is the packaging utterly gorgeous — I’m fairly certain it’s the only glass mascara tube I own — but the formula itself is inky, creamy, and definitely long-lasting. (The brand claims it’s impervious to smudging, flaking, and clumping, in addition to being sweat- and humidity-resistant.) Not to humble brag, but I lucked out quite a bit with my eyelashes, which are naturally dark, thick, and long. (Thanks, parents!) Because of this, I tend to prefer mascaras that define and lengthen lashes rather than thicken and add volume. However, for special occasions and nights out, I love to add some drama — and this mascara is a one-way ticket to captivating, come-hither eyes.
The wand itself is slightly curved to curl and lift lashes while depositing the product. In a matter of swipes, the brush evenly coated my lashes and stretched them to near-eyebrow gazing lengths. If you have sparse, thin lashes, I must say: This mascara's thickening powers aren’t like anything else I’ve seen. It was almost too much for me, so I blotted some of it off by carefully pinching the tips of my lashes and removing excess product and clumps. In terms of staying power, Exagger-Eyes boasts an impressive 28-hour wear time claim; I don’t personally need my mascara to last nearly this long, but it’s great to know that it would. I live in sunny Miami, and I have to say, my lashes didn't smudge once all night despite the consistently balmy weather. If dramatic, can’t-look-away lashes are what you crave, Exagger-Eyes certainly delivers. It might not replace my daytime mascara, but for a night out or circa-‘60s Twiggy cosplay? Absolutely yes.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“I’ll answer the question on everyone’s lips: This is not a tubing mascara. That doesn’t make it any less excellent, though. In fact, it makes my lashes look how I’ve always wanted them to: Long, wispy, defined and natural — like I’ve just had a professional lash lift. Thanks to the beefy brush, there’s scope to build and build — without clumps — to achieve thicker, more dramatic lashes. No matter how much I apply, it doesn’t fall off in tiny flakes, nor does it leave dubious black smudges on my brow bone or underneath my lower lashes like plenty of others. So how does it compare to Charlotte’s Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes, arguably the most famous mascara of the bunch? It’s infinitely better! I struggle to use Pillow Talk because I can’t get a handle on the brush. The Exagger-Eyes brush, on the other hand, is nice and chunky so you can capture lashes in one fell swoop. It’s nifty, too. The tip is tapered to help you define even the tiniest of lashes. While it doesn’t slip off with water like tubing versions, it does remove easily; one cleanse is all it takes to shift — no scrubbing or tugging required. I've lost count of how many compliments I've received on my lashes since using this.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director
“I’ve never been blessed in the lash department, so I don’t ever expect miracles from mascaras. Charlotte Tilbury’s latest addition comes close, though, giving me everything I could want from a mascara. Looks wise, that's significantly thicker, fluttery lashes with extra length, depth and dimension (thanks to the inky black, creamy formula). To touch: soft, natural, not-crunchy lashes, even when layered up (nothing in the scary-looking, clumped-together, spider-lash territory). And better yet, it provides a long-lasting hold that doesn’t clump, flake or smudge during the day, and is easy to remove (with a decent oil cleanser). The real MVP here is the curved brush — it’s extra big but extra easy to use, grabbing pretty much all of my (few, sparse) lashes in one and coating them all equally. Any you miss, like the tricky inside corners or those few stragglers on the outer edge, are easily defined by the tapered end.” — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
“I naturally have very curly, long and dark lashes, so I want my mascaras to really perform. I have high expectations because if they don’t, I feel like I may as well go without. With this in mind, this mascara was slightly underwhelming to me. Charlotte Tilbury’s website says it’s more volumising than it is lengthening, but I disagree; the formula effortlessly lengthens, curls and lifts, but it falls flat on its volumising powers. Saying this, it does stay all day without flaking or smudging, and I think it looks incredible on Refinery29’s deputy beauty director, Jacqueline Kilikita. I do love that it’s really easy to remove at the end of the day — a quick rub with some cleansing balm and it melted right off, which is ideal if you’re really into lash health like I am. I don’t want to pull and tug at my lashes each night! Ultimately, as my lashes are already curly, I think I’m more of a Full Fat Lashes kind of girl. But if you want the curl and lift of a lash lift without the actual treatment, then Exagger-Eyes will be perfect for you. It all depends on what kind of lashes you have, and which qualities you want from your mascara.” — Humeara Mohamed, SEO Writer