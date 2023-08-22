Charlotte Tilbury’s Advent Calendar Is Already Here (& Set To Sell Out)

Yes, we hear you — it is too early to start thinking about the holiday season. Summer may be in full swing, with shorts, sandals, and SPF still in solid rotation, but in the beauty world, the sleigh bells are already ringing in Christmas glitz and glam. Unsurprisingly, the glitziest and most glamorous name in the biz is leading the pack: Charlotte Tilbury. The beloved brand has just announced its 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar, nicknamed The Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets — a 12-drawer box of beauty treats, including a mixture of full-size and travel-size products. And despite our reticence about starting holiday prep in the summer, who are we to argue with the woman behind the luminous, Hollywood-grade glow so many of us are after come party season? You can sign up now for the waitlist here, and the advent calendar will be available to buy on September 12 via the Charlotte Tilbury app (plus, you’ll get an exclusive sneak peek of the products inside).
At $210, this calendar isn’t cheap, though if we incorporate some girl math into the equation, that’s just over $17 per product. And make no mistake, the range of products included is sure to be a worthy investment, combining Charlotte Tilbury's best-selling makeup and skincare. While the brand is, understandably, keeping many of the calendar's details hush-hush so as not to ruin the surprise, we do know that this year’s edition includes a travel-size version of the Magic Cream and Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, plus two full-size Hot Lips Lipsticks. Best yet, everything is packaged beautifully in a bejeweled chest that can be easily repurposed (mine now organizes my jewelry collection).
While past customers might find the blockbuster Advent cal very similar to last year’s offering, we still think it's a great way to shop Charlotte Tilbury and save. For CT newbies, it's an indulgent way to try out the brand’s top sellers in one fell swoop; for longtime fans, it's a luxurious way to stockpile all your favorites. If previous years are any indication, we’re sure it’ll be an instant sellout, so we suggest signing up now to be first in the know.
