Charlotte Tilbury’s New Concealer Promises A Filter-Like Finish — But Does It?
If you’re wondering whether the blurred makeup trend is here to stay, let Charlotte Tilbury put those doubts to rest with its latest launch, Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer. You’ve likely heard of the Airbrush Flawless cinematic universe from the beloved pressed powder and setting mist, but the makeup artist’s newest launch is already emerging as an early favorite among R29 editors.
Ahead, get up close and personal with Charlotte Tilbury's new Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer, and see how it looks on us.
What is Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer, and what are the benefits?
Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer is billed as a full-coverage concealer with a soft-matte finish. (In comparison, Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer has buildable, medium coverage.) In addition to claims of up to 24 hours of creaseless wear, it’s infused with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalane. And let’s talk about the wand, because this isn’t your typical doe-foot applicator; it’s got a unique, diamond-like shape that allows it to get into precise spots (like around the eyes) but large enough to quickly dot all over in place of foundation.
What makes Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer special?
Unlike some of our other favorite concealers from the brand (take Beautiful Skin, for example, which has a creamy texture and natural coverage), Airbrush Flawless Blur lends a full-coverage, "filter-like" finish to the skin to minimize texture and imperfections. I have oily, acne-prone skin, and the matte finish (a rarity these days, in a sea of dewy, radiant products) makes my complexion look as smooth as a Vermeer portrait. “The coverage is incredible, which means you really only need a pin prick to tuck away breakouts, dark circles, or hyperpigmentation — any more than that accentuates my fine lines and dry patches,” adds Refinery29's beauty director Jacqueline Kilikita.
But don’t just take our word for it. “It didn't feel heavy at all,” agreed Refinery29's production and editorial coordinator Dawnie Jefferson. “It blended really easily, which is usually my issue with concealer. I also loved the soft matte finish, which looked great in photos.”
What to know about Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer:
• Available in 34 shades.
• Provides lightweight full coverage with a blurred matte finish.
• Contains hyaluronic acid and squalane for hydration and comfort.
How do you use Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer, and is it worth it?
Unlike other concealers that are lighter in coverage (and therefore more forgiving), Airbrush Flawless Blur is dependent on correct application. Both myself and Jackie were overenthusiastic the first time, only to realize that less is more with this formula. “I made the mistake of applying big swipes under my eyes (old habits die hard) and struggled to make it look natural,” she says. "The fact that so little goes a long way is actually a bonus — concealer is expensive, and it’s my most-used product, so this one is excellent value.”
Since this is a matte, full-coverage formula, I lean into skin prep in order to create a hydrated, radiant base that will provide a comfortable canvas for makeup. Instead of my everyday technique of dotting concealer in place of foundation and blending, I ended up strategically placing tiny dots only where needed and buffing it out with my Rose & Ben D2 complexion brush. In my experience, this delivers the natural coverage I typically prefer, while still evening out hyperpigmentation and breakouts.
The overall effect isn't mask-like. Instead, it tucks away dark circles, breakouts, and hyperpigmentation in a way that doesn't erase features. My skin still looks like skin.
Final Thoughts
When Charlotte says “blur,” this truly does the job. As an oily, acne-prone girl, I personally love the diffused, matte finish, which I found made additional setting powder optional. (I do like a setting mist for added insurance, though.) Jackie agrees, adding that the coverage “really is second to none.”
Where can you get Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer?
Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer retails for $36 and is available at Sephora, Nordstrom, and Ulta Beauty, as well as Charlotte Tilbury’s website.
