It’s A Brat Green Summer: What’s The Appeal Of The Hue?

As I write this, my five-year-old daughter is sitting on the floor watching an episode of Wild Kratts on PBS Kids. They’re currently arguing about whether green or blue is better, since the two main cartoon characters are distinguished by their single-color outfits. One wears shades of emerald and lime, while the other wears pool blue and slate. I’m not claiming that this cartoon has anything to do with our current trends, but it’s a reminder of how deeply childish and easily relatable color trends tend to be. We can pontificate all we want about what causes a color to explode when it does — the answer is usually just companies trying to sell us stuff — but at the end of the day, we all just enjoy jumping on a bandwagon and proclaiming a new favorite color. It was easy enough to do as a kid, and it’s just as appealing now that we’re grown.