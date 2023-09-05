A Love Letter To Chanel’s Freshest, Most Sophisticated Scent Yet

The Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche EDP comes in two sizes, 1.7 and 3.4 fluid ounces, which retail for $135 and $165, respectively. I don't go too crazy with the spritzes — usually one on my neck and another in my hair — so I imagine these can last a long time with proper storage. (Keeping your bottle out of the sun and heat will help preserve the quality of the fragrance.) And if you're wondering if I have a favorite between the two, the answer is a resounding negative; while it's easy to say "EDT for day, EDP for night," the truth is actually more dependent on my mood than anything. When I'm feeling more laidback (but still bougie), I'll go for the eau de toilette. If I'm going to an event or a romantic date, I'll opt for the eau de parfum because of its woody-floral vibes. In short, it's not every day you're blessed with a new version of your favorite perfume — so to that, I say merci beaucoup, Chanel.