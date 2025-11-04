The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards
The 2025 CFDA Awards commenced Monday evening at the American Museum of Natural History to honor some of the fashion industry’s brightest designers across four main award categories. The nominees, all with more talent than one can bear, will be welcomed by a room of colleagues and supporters dressed in many of their invaluable creations that inspire and push the industry forward.
Setting the tone for what is sure to be a fashionable affair, the carpet brought out our most sartorial savvy faves across industries for a night celebrating craftsmanship and design. Reality starlet Olandria Carthen in custom Brandon Blackwood, Addison Rae in a flirty silhouette, and Raul Lopez’s feathered trim details — this carpet had it all. Two of the most anticipated arrivals of the night, fashion power duo Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, graced the venue to relish in Rocky’s Fashion Icon award. With additional honorees such as Jerry Lorenzo, Cynthia Rowley, Andre Walker, Pieter Muller, Donatella Versace, Sarah Moonves, and Ralph Rucci, the ceremony, helmed by CFDA Chairman Thom Browne and CEO and President Steven Kolb, boasts a vast cohort of design creatives across the American fashion sphere and beyond.
As we await the results for this year’s awards, we’re spotlighting some of the most standout red carpet looks as the night unfolds.